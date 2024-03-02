Curry leads Warriors past Raptors for 8th straight road win. Barnes exits with injury for Toronto View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 25 points, Jonathan Kuminga had 24 and the Golden State Warriors overcame a short night of rest and extended their road winning streak to eight games by beating the Toronto Raptors 120-105 on Friday night.

Toronto All-Star Scottie Barnes injured his left hand late in the first half and did not return. Barnes had 10 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes, ending a career-best streak of five consecutive double-doubles.

Barnes was subbed out with just under two minutes to play in the second quarter and went to the locker room for treatment. Kelly Olynyk started the third period in Barnes’ place.

Moses Moody scored 17 points, Klay Thompson added 14 and Draymond Green grabbed 13 rebounds for the Warriors, who have won three in a row overall and 13 of 15.

Thompson moved back into the starting lineup, as Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski sat out because of a sore right knee.

Curry played north of the border for the first time since Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The two-time NBA MVP shot 9 for 22, including 7 of 15 from 3-point range. He had six rebounds and six assists.

RJ Barrett scored 23 points for Toronto. Olynyk had 16 points and 10 rebounds, but the Raptors lost their second straight after winning the previous three.

Toronto guard Immanuel Quickley shot 4 for 16 and finished with 12 points, matching his season high with 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl equaled his season best with 14 rebounds.

After beating the Knicks 110-99 in New York on Thursday night, Golden State had to switch planes before enduring a long wait on the tarmac, finally arriving at its Toronto hotel shortly after 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Curry and Moody each went 3 of 5 from the field in the first but the rest of the Warriors shot 4 for 18. All three of Curry’s baskets came from long distance, but Toronto led 31-28 after one.

Kuminga didn’t score in the first quarter but had 13 points in the second.

Golden State trailed 64-61 at halftime but turned that around by outscoring Toronto 32-19 in the third quarter, when the Raptors missed six of their first seven attempts and shot 5 for 19. Curry had nine points in the period.

Former Raptors and Knicks star Charles Oakley watched from a baseline seat, while Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews sat courtside.

Before the game, the Raptors converted guard Javon Freeman-Liberty from a two-way contract to a standard NBA contract.

