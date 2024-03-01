Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero lead the Magic to a 115-107 win over the slumping Jazz

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs hit three 3-pointers in the final three minutes and finished with 15 points as the Orlando Magic beat the Utah Jazz 115-107 on Thursday night.

Paolo Banchero, back in the lineup after missing two games due to the flu, had 29 points and nine rebounds for the Magic, who won for the 10th time in 13 games. The Wagner brothers, Franz and Moritz, each added 14 points. Suggs shot 5 for 8 from the field and 4 for 7 from 3-point distance before fouling out in the final seconds.

John Collins, Keyonte George and Collin Sexton each scored 19 points and Lari Markannen added 18 for the slumping Jazz, who lost their second straight and for the seventh time in eight games.

The Magic went more than 13 minutes without a 3-point field goal before Suggs made one with 2:49 remaining in the game. He made all three of his long shots in a 90-second span, extending Orlando’s lead from 101-100 lead to 110-103.

Utah stayed in contention with 16-for-37 shooting from long distance. But, playing without Walker Kessler, the NBA’s No. 3 shot blocker, the Jazz had just one block and were outrebounded 45-37. Walker is out with a right foot sprain.

After Orlando built an early double-digit lead in the first half, Jordan Clarkson and Markkanen hit 3-pointers during an 11-0 run as Utah closed within 53-52 by the break.

A 3-pointer by Sexton pulled the Jazz ahead midway through the third quarter, and when Markannen hit another 3-pointer a minute later, Utah was 13 for 26 from long range.

Utah was never able to get its short-lived lead beyond four points.

