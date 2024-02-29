Los Angeles plays Washington, seeks 4th straight home win

Washington Wizards (9-49, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (32-28, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -9.5; over/under is 241

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Washington aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Lakers are 20-9 on their home court. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference averaging 55.4 points in the paint. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers scoring 16.1.

The Wizards are 6-24 on the road. Washington is ninth in the league with 28.1 assists per game led by Tyus Jones averaging 7.2.

The Lakers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 50.0% the Wizards allow to opponents. The Wizards are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 47.2% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 24.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 21.3 points and seven assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jones is averaging 12.3 points and 7.2 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 18.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 120.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.

Wizards: 0-10, averaging 112.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.5 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Wizards: Deni Avdija: day to day (heel), Isaiah Livers: out for season (hip), Bilal Coulibaly: out (pelvis).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press