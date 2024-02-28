Franz Wagner scores 21 points to lead Magic in 108-81 win over Nets View Photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and the Orlando Magic rolled to a 108-81 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Moritz Wagner added 16 points and five rebounds. Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony scored 12 points each off the bench for Orlando.

Dennis Schroder scored 15 points in his third start for the Nets. Trendon Watford had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Forward Mikal Bridges, playing in his 450th consecutive games, scored four points, his lowest scoring output of the season. Bridges, who has never missed a game in his five NBA seasons, did not score in the first half and missed all seven of his 3-point shots.

The Nets, losing for the fifth time in six games, shot 38.8% and finished with 20 turnovers.

All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, Orlando’s leading scorer, missed his second straight game with an illness after playing in the team’s first 57 games.

The Nets played without guards Cam Thomas (sprained ankle) and Ben Simmons (lower back) in the second game of a back-to-back.

It was the fourth win in five games for the Magic, who opened a 17-game stretch in which they will play 13 home games while chasing their first playoff berth in four years.

The Magic shot 52.7% and led 58-44 at halftime.

Wendell Carter Jr. and Jalen Suggs scored twice each on a 10-2 run early in the third quarter that stretched the lead to 27, and the rest of the game was played by the benches.

