Denver takes on Sacramento, seeks 4th straight victory

Sacramento Kings (33-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (39-19, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Sacramento.

The Nuggets are 22-13 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.4 rebounds. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 12.3 boards.

The Kings are 22-15 in conference games. Sacramento ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 43.2 rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 13.2.

The Nuggets score 114.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 117.9 the Kings allow. The Kings score 7.8 more points per game (118.5) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (110.7).

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 15 the Kings won 102-98 led by 30 points from De’Aaron Fox, while Aaron Gordon scored 25 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Malik Monk is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Kings. Kevin Huerter is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 112.1 points, 46.5 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 118.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Hunter Tyson: day to day (finger).

Kings: Alex Len: day to day (illness), Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle).

