Davis, Lakers to play Leonard, Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers (31-28, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (37-19, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference action Wednesday.

The Clippers are 8-4 against division opponents. The Clippers are 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lakers are 6-6 against Pacific Division opponents. The Lakers have an 8-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Clippers average 117.6 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 117.4 the Lakers allow. The Lakers average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Clippers allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 24 the Clippers won 127-116 led by 25 points from Kawhi Leonard, while D’Angelo Russell scored 27 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Davis is averaging 24.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. Russell is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 120.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: day to day (knee).

Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

