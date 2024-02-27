Hart makes go-ahead basket after chaotic possession as Knicks beat Pistons 113-111 View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Hart made the go-ahead basket with 2.8 seconds left after a chaotic possession, and the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 113-111 on Monday night.

Jalen Brunson had 35 points and 12 assists for the Knicks, and it was his missed 3-point attempt with 20 seconds remaining that started the wild back-and-forth that led to Hart’s basket.

The Pistons chased down the rebound but threw it away, then appeared to recover when Ausur Thompson stole a pass by Donte DiVincenzo. But Thompson then lost the ball during a collision along the sideline, the Knicks came up with it and Brunson found Hart under the basket for his layup while being fouled.

Hart missed the free throw but the Knicks got the rebound, and Hart was fouled again, making one for the final margin.

After the Pistons lost their sixth straight, coach Monty Williams went onto the court to yell at one of the officials about what he believed was a foul that should have been called when Thompson went down.

Hart added 23 points and DiVincenzo had 21 for the Knicks, who beat the Pistons for the 14th straight time.

Cade Cunningham scored 32 and Jalen Duren had 11 points and 16 rebounds for Detroit.

