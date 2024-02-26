Clippers unveil new jerseys and logo ahead of the team’s move to its new arena next season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers unveiled new uniforms and logo on Monday that the team will begin using next season when it moves into its new arena.

The look features what the team calls naval blue, ember red and Pacific blue. It includes a modernized version of the Clippers script that will be on the front of what the team calls its Icon and Association Edition jerseys next season.

The primary logo features a Clippers “C” that surrounds the points of a compass and an oncoming ship with basketball seams on its hull in a nod to the franchise’s maritime roots and a symbol of its direction.

The team will wear uniforms and merchandise displaying the new logo and colors next season when it begins playing at Intuit Dome in Inglewood after 25 years at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

“We have been on a long journey, gathering feedback and insights from across Clipper Nation,” said Gillian Zucker, president of business operations. “We listened to as many voices as we could and then engaged specialists to arrive at a timeless design that blends bedrocks of our past and our future. Our new marks are meaningful and strong, capturing our roots and our aspirations.”

The team is selling merchandise featuring the new logos and colors online and at a Los Angeles mall on Monday and Tuesday only.

