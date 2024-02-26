Washington faces Golden State on home slide

Golden State Warriors (29-27, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (9-48, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Golden State looking to end its 14-game home losing streak.

The Wizards have gone 3-24 in home games. Washington allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 124.2 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 50.0%.

The Warriors are 13-12 on the road. Golden State is second in the NBA with 46.7 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 6.2.

The Wizards are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, the same percentage the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors’ 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Wizards have given up to their opponents (50.0%).

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 23 the Warriors won 129-118 led by 30 points from Stephen Curry, while Jordan Poole scored 25 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Klay Thompson is shooting 41.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 5.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 0-10, averaging 111.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 120.2 points, 49.5 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Deni Avdija: out (heel), Isaiah Livers: out (hip).

Warriors: Chris Paul: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press