Heat take on the Kings, aim for 4th straight victory

Miami Heat (31-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (33-23, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -7.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Heat take on Sacramento.

The Kings are 16-9 in home games. Sacramento is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Heat are 16-12 in road games. Miami is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 32.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 8.3.

The Kings average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Heat give up. The Heat’s 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Kings have given up to their opponents (48.7%).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 115-106 on Feb. 1. Jimmy Butler scored 31 points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 25.8 points, six assists and 3.1 steals over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Adebayo is averaging 20.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Heat. Butler is averaging 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 121.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 110.6 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Len: out (illness), Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle).

Heat: Orlando Robinson: day to day (back), Josh Richardson: out (shoulder), Tyler Herro: day to day (knee), Terry Rozier: out (knee), Dru Smith: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press