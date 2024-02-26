Clear
Paul George sits out for Clippers against Kings with left knee soreness

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George sat out the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

He missed his fourth game of the season with left knee soreness. George is averaging 22.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Norman Powell was set to make his first start of the season in George’s place. Powell was initially listed as questionable because of a right ankle sprain, which caused him to miss Friday’s game at Memphis.

Typically, Amir Coffey has started when George or Kawhi Leonard have been out, but coach Tyronn Lue tapped Powell, who averages 13.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.

“Just to see something different,” Lue said. “Trying to gather as much information as we can going into the playoffs.”

