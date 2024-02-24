Phoenix puts home win streak on the line against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers (31-27, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (33-24, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Suns take on Los Angeles.

The Suns are 6-8 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Phoenix is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 117.4 points while shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Lakers are 6-5 against the rest of the division. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 117.0 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

The Suns make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%). The Lakers are shooting 49.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 46.5% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the fifth time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 127-109 on Jan. 12. Bradley Beal scored 37 points to help lead the Suns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 28.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LeBron James is averaging 24.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 20.2 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 122.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 121.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Bradley Beal: out (hamstring), Damion Lee: out (knee), Jusuf Nurkic: out (ankle).

Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press