Golden State faces Denver, aims for 4th straight victory

Denver Nuggets (38-19, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (29-26, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State heads into a matchup against Denver as winners of three games in a row.

The Warriors are 16-20 in conference matchups. Golden State ranks fourth in the league with 29.0 assists per game. Stephen Curry leads the Warriors averaging 5.1.

The Nuggets are 21-13 against Western Conference opponents. Denver averages 114.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The 119.5 points per game the Warriors score are 8.7 more points than the Nuggets allow (110.8). The Nuggets average 114.5 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 117.4 the Warriors give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Nuggets won 130-127 in the last meeting on Jan. 5. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 34 points, and Curry led the Warriors with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 27.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Jokic is averaging 26 points, 12.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 123.3 points, 51.0 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 111.5 points, 46.7 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Chris Paul: out (hand).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Jamal Murray: out (tibia), Hunter Tyson: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press