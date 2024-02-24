Sabonis, Kings to visit Leonard, Clippers

Sacramento Kings (32-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (37-18, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers host Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play.

The Clippers are 23-14 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles scores 117.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Kings are 6-6 against division opponents. Sacramento has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Clippers score 117.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 118.0 the Kings allow. The Kings average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Clippers allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Clippers won 119-99 in the last meeting on Dec. 13. Leonard led the Clippers with 31 points, and Keegan Murray led the Kings with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is scoring 24.0 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 18.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Sabonis is averaging 20.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 119.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (ankle).

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press