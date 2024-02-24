Thunder post their highest point total of the season in 146-107 win over Wizards

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 146-107 on Friday night.

Chet Holmgren added 25 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which shot 59.8% from the field and 50% from 3-point-range. The Thunder had their highest point total of the season, eclipsing their 140 points in a win over San Antonio on Jan. 24.

With the win, the Thunder closed to within a half-game of Minnesota for the lead in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves face the Milwaukee Bucks later Friday.

Oklahoma City led 80-57 at halftime and 117-81 after three quarters on a night the organization recognized 10 former players as part of Thunder Legacy Weekend.

Jordan Poole scored 21 points off the bench and Corey Kispert added 20 points for Washington (9-47) which has lost 10 straight games.

Oklahoma City scored 80 points in the first half and led by 23 points at the break. Gilgeous-Alexander (20) and Holmgren (19) combined for 39 points on 16-for-21 shooting. The Thunder shot 73.7% from the field and 71.4% from beyond the arc.

The lead ballooned to 39 points on a 3-pointer by Jaylin Williams early in the fourth quarter, when Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault, who turned 39 Friday, emptied his bench. A 3-pointer by Aaron Wiggins with 1:24 left — the team’s 20 from long range — made it 147-101.

A night after going scoreless in his Oklahoma City debut, Gordon Hayward finished with eight points on 3-of-7 shooting in 15 minutes.

Kenrich Williams added 12 points on four 3-pointers, including three in a row during a stretch of the first quarter as the Thunder extended a 26-23 lead to 35-25.

