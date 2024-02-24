Steve Kerr, Golden State agree to $35 million, 2-year extension, AP sources say View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has agreed to a two-year contract extension for $35 million, according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The people spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because Kerr hasn’t signed his new contract. ESPN first reported the new pact, attributing that to Kerr’s agents at Priority Sports. It would be a record for annual value.

In his 10th season with the Warriors, Kerr’s current deal was set to expire after this season — and he hadn’t been in a rush to complete anything, with the season his top priority and him being clear he always planned on returning.

The 58-year-old Kerr recently won his 500th game and has guided Golden State to four championships with a star-studded roster led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

