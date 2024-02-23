Memphis hosts conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (36-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-36, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -9; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers visit Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies in Western Conference action Friday.

The Grizzlies are 13-24 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is fourth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing only 113.0 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

The Clippers are 22-14 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles averages 118.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Grizzlies are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers average 5.1 more points per game (118.1) than the Grizzlies allow (113.0).

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 128-119 on Jan. 13. Paul George scored 37 points to help lead the Clippers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Williams Jr. is averaging 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jackson is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 103.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (quad), Desmond Bane: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (back), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Jake LaRavia: day to day (ankle).

Clippers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press