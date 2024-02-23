Wembanyama, Spurs to visit Davis, Lakers

San Antonio Spurs (11-45, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (30-27, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -9; over/under is 238

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs visit Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference action Friday.

The Lakers are 20-18 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has an 8-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs are 7-23 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio leads the Western Conference with 29.4 assists. Tre Jones leads the Spurs with 5.8.

The Lakers average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Spurs give up (13.5). The Lakers average 112.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 117.3 the Lakers allow to opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 129-115 on Dec. 16. Devin Vassell scored 36 points to help lead the Spurs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Reaves is shooting 49.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Vassell is averaging 19.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 20.4 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 121.0 points, 40.6 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Spurs: 1-9, averaging 108.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Cam Reddish: out (ankle), LeBron James: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Spurs: Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press