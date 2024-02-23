Hornets take on the Warriors, look for 5th straight victory

Charlotte Hornets (14-41, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-26, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -13.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Hornets take on Golden State.

The Warriors are 15-14 in home games. Golden State averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 10-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hornets are 6-20 in road games. Charlotte has a 6-1 record in one-possession games.

The Warriors average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Hornets allow. The Warriors average 108.8 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 118.0 the Warriors allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Kuminga is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 30.4 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Miles Bridges is scoring 21.6 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 22.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 125.7 points, 50.3 rebounds, 31.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (illness), Chris Paul: out (hand).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press