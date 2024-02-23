Zion Williamson has 27 points, 10 assists as Pelicans pound Rockets 127-105 View Photo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 27 points and 10 assists, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the struggling Houston Rockets 127-105 on Thursday night for their eighth victory in nine games.

Playing without high-scoring wing Brandon Ingram, who sat out with a non-COVID illness, the Pelicans got highly productive nights from their other four usual starters.

CJ McCollum scored 28 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Herb Jones had 17 points and six steals for New Orleans, which led 63-50 at halftime and by as many as 29 points during the second half.

Alperen Sengun had 20 points and nine rebounds for Houston, which has lost six of seven and played the last eight minutes with its starters on the bench.

Rookie Amen Thompson, the fourth overall pick in last summer’s NBA draft, scored a season-high 22 points. Jalen Green added 10 points for the Rockets.

Pelicans coach Willie Green inserted Trey Murphey III into the starting lineup for Ingram. He scored 13 points, but the career 39% 3-point shooter struggled with his accuracy, missing 8 of 10 from deep.

The final meeting of the regular season between the Southwest Division rivals was a chippy one. Officials called 39 total fouls — 21 on the Pelicans — and had to step in to break up a brief fourth quarter scrum that resulted in technical fouls for Valanciunas and Reggie Bullock Jr.

The Pelicans tied their season series with the Rockets at 2-2, thanks in part to the 28th double-double this season by Valanciunas, who did most of his scoring inside, but also hit both 3s he attempted.

Williamson, who routinely handles the ball and initiates the offense like a guard, had his third game this season with at least 10 assists.

