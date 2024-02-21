Sacramento faces San Antonio in conference showdown

San Antonio Spurs (11-44, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, eighth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -11; over/under is 242.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Sacramento in Western Conference action Thursday.

The Kings have gone 20-15 against Western Conference teams. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 3.2.

The Spurs are 7-22 in conference matchups. San Antonio ranks eighth in the Western Conference scoring 51.2 points per game in the paint led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 9.8.

The Kings score 118.4 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 120.4 the Spurs allow. The Spurs average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Kings allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 129-120 in the last meeting on Nov. 18. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 43 points, and Zach Collins led the Spurs with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Keldon Johnson is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 22.7 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 117.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 107.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle).

Spurs: Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press