Lakers play the Warriors, aim for 4th straight victory

Los Angeles Lakers (30-26, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (27-26, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lakers take on Golden State.

The Warriors are 4-9 against division opponents. Golden State is fourth in the NBA with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 2.3 offensive boards.

The Lakers are 6-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is fifth in the league with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 9.1.

The Warriors average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 14.1 per game the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 117.0 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 118.2 the Warriors give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won 145-144 in overtime in the last matchup on Jan. 28. LeBron James led the Lakers with 36 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 46 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 28 points and five assists for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Davis is averaging 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 blocks for the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 124.8 points, 49.7 rebounds, 31.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 124.5 points, 42.0 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Chris Paul: out (hand).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Max Christie: day to day (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press