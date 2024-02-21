Los Angeles takes on Oklahoma City, aims for 6th straight road win

Los Angeles Clippers (36-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (37-17, second in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Oklahoma City looking to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Thunder are 22-13 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City is the worst team in the Western Conference recording 41.1 rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 7.6.

The Clippers have gone 22-13 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 118.3 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

The Thunder make 50.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (46.6%). The Clippers average 118.3 points per game, 4.7 more than the 113.6 the Thunder allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Clippers won 128-117 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Paul George led the Clippers with 38 points, and Jalen Williams led the Thunder with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Thunder. Williams is averaging 15.5 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Kawhi Leonard is scoring 24.1 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 116.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Gordon Hayward: out (calf).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press