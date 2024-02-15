NBA fines Clippers’ Tucker $75,000 for publicly expressing desire to be traded last week

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers forward P.J. Tucker was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Thursday for publicly expressing a desire to be traded before last week’s deadline.

Tucker was acquired by the Clippers from Philadelphia in the trade for James Harden on Nov. 1 but played in just 12 games before falling out the rotation for good. He has not played since Nov. 27.

The 38-year-old forward expressed his frustrations with the situation and said before the Feb. 8 trade deadline that he wanted to be moved, according to ClutchPoints.com.

Tucker was not with the Clippers on Wednesday night in San Francisco for their victory over the Golden State Warriors.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba