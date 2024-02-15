Curry leads Golden State against Utah after 41-point outing

Golden State Warriors (26-26, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (26-29, 11th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -1; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State faces the Utah Jazz after Stephen Curry scored 41 points in the Warriors’ 130-125 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Jazz are 13-21 against Western Conference opponents. Utah allows 120.4 points and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 14-20 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 12-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jazz average 117.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 117.8 the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Jazz allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 13 the Warriors won 129-107 led by 26 points from Klay Thompson, while Collin Sexton scored 22 points for the Jazz.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Jazz. Sexton is averaging 17.7 points and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games for Utah.

Curry is averaging 28.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Warriors. Thompson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 118.9 points, 47.1 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 125.2 points, 50.6 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Warriors: Chris Paul: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press