Brandon Miller, Tre Mann lead Hornets past Hawks 122-99 for season-high third straight win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 26 points, Tre Mann added 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Charlotte Hornets won their season-high third straight, 122-99 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Miles Bridges chipped in with 17 points for Charlotte, which improved to 3-0 since adding Mann, Grant Williams, Vasilije Macic, Seth Curry and Davis Bertans at the trade deadline.

Williams had 15 points and 10 rebounds while Micic added 13 points and five assists off the bench.

It was the first double-digit win of the season for Charlotte (13-41). Fans chanted “Let’s go Hornets” after coach Steve Clifford emptied his bench with 1:11 left in the rare blowout.

De’Andre Hunter had 21 points off the bench to lead the Hawks (24-31), while Jalen Johnson added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Trae Young was limited to 12 points and 12 rebounds after being fined $35,000 earlier in the day by the NBA for making the “money” gesture at an official.

The Hornets controlled the game from the onset and built a 61-55 halftime lead behind the rookie Miller, who had 18 points and four 3s at the break. Charlotte extended its lead to 16 after the third quarter, holding the Hawks to 25 points in the period.

It was the last game before the All-Star break for both teams.

