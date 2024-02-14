Fox leads Sacramento against Denver after 40-point showing

Sacramento Kings (30-23, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (36-18, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -6; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento takes on the Denver Nuggets after De’Aaron Fox scored 40 points in the Kings’ 130-125 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Nuggets are 20-12 in conference games. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 3.0.

The Kings are 19-15 against conference opponents. Sacramento has a 15-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 48.9% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings are shooting 48.3% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 47.0% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 10 the Kings won 135-106 led by 23 points from Malik Monk, while Jokic scored 23 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 20.2 points per game with 13.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 23.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 106.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 118.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (hamstring), Jamal Murray: day to day (tibias), Hunter Tyson: out (finger).

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle), Trey Lyles: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press