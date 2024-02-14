Los Angeles puts road win streak on the line against Utah

Los Angeles Lakers (29-26, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (26-28, 11th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -3; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Lakers take on Utah.

The Jazz are 13-20 in conference games. Utah is 13-19 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lakers are 19-17 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 15-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Jazz average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Lakers allow (14.1). The Lakers are shooting 49.3% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 48.1% the Jazz’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup 132-125 on Jan. 14, with Lauri Markkanen scoring 29 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is averaging 17.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Jazz. Markkanen is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Austin Reaves is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 119.1 points, 46.5 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.8 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 124.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Max Christie: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press