Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lead Thunder past Magic 127-113

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Williams scored 33 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 32 points and five assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Orlando Magic 127-113 on Tuesday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 13 points during a five-minute stretch of the third quarter in which the Thunder took command of the game, which was played on the night the Magic retired Shaquille O’Neal’s No. 32.

Chet Holmgren had 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the Thunder.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 23 points and 10 assists. Wendell Carter Jr. had 22 points and seven rebounds.

Jalen Suggs hit three 3-pointers to stake Orlando to an early 11-point lead, but it was gone by the end of the first quarter.

Holmgren, Josh Giddy and Aaron Wiggins sparked an 11-2 burst midway through the second quarter that moved the Thunder 11 points ahead.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored six of the Thunder’s first seven field goals of the second half, and when Holmgren hit a 3-pointer with 6:10 left in the third quarter, Oklahoma City led 80-63.

Jonathan Isaac opened the final period with a dunk to bring the Magic back to within eight at 92-84. But Holmgren blocked two straight shots, Williams ran off 10 straight points for the Thunder and a 3-pointer by Cason Wallace stretched Oklahoma City’s lead to 107-86 with 8:02 left.

O’Neal, the first Magic player to have his number retired, played his first four NBA seasons (1992-93 through 1995-96) in Orlando.

