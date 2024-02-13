Warriors face the Clippers on 5-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (35-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (26-25, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will look to keep its five-game win streak going when the Warriors take on Los Angeles.

The Warriors are 4-8 against the rest of their division. Golden State has a 12-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Clippers are 7-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 118.0 points per game and is shooting 49.3%.

The 119.2 points per game the Warriors average are 6.7 more points than the Clippers give up (112.5). The Clippers average 118.0 points per game, 0.4 more than the 117.6 the Warriors allow to opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Clippers won 121-113 in the last matchup on Dec. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is shooting 46.4% and averaging 28.0 points for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Kawhi Leonard is scoring 24.1 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 126.0 points, 49.2 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 118.1 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Chris Paul: out (hand).

Clippers: Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press