Holiday’s two free throws after foul by Brunson give Rockets 105-103 victory over Knicks

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Holiday had 18 points, capped by two free throws with less than a second remaining after a disputed foul by Jalen Brunson behind the 3-point line, to lift the Houston Rockets to a 105-103 win over the New York Knicks on Monday night.

Houston had a four-point lead with less than a minute to go before Brunson had the next four points, capped by a jump shot with 8.1 seconds left to tie it at 103.

Precious Achiuwa blocked a short shot by Jalen Green and Holiday grabbed the ball beyond the arc and shot it as Brunson rushed out at him. Holiday made the first two free throws before missing the third intentionally to run out the clock.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Jabari Smith Jr. added 20 and Alperen Sengun had 18 to help the Rockets snap a four-game skid.

Brunson had 27 points and Donte DiVincenzo scored 23 as the Knicks lost their third straight.

The Rockets were up by three entering the fourth before Holiday powered an 11-5 run to push the advantage to 85-76 with about nine minutes to go. Holiday opened the quarter with a dunk before hitting a 3-pointer. He added a jump shot next before dishing to Smith for a dunk and finishing his hot stretch with a layup.

A 3-pointer by Brooks put Houston up by 11 before the Knicks scored the next nine points, with the last seven from Bojan Bogdanovic, to cut the lead to 91-89 with 5 ½ minutes to go.

Brooks made a 3 to put Houston up by five with about 3 ½ minutes left, but Josh Hart made one seconds later to get the Knicks within 98-96.

Another 3-pointer by Brooks came after that but this time Alec Burks made one for New York to cut the lead to two again with less than two minutes left.

Houston played without Fred VanVleet, who missed a fourth straight game with a strained left adductor, and rookie Cam Whitmore, out for a second game with a sprained right ankle.

The Rockets led by 14 at halftime before the Knicks opened the second half with a 16-4 run that got them within 61-59 with about 7 ½ minutes left in the third. Brunson scored the first four points in that stretch and Hart had two 3-pointers to help New York trim the deficit.

The Knicks trailed by 4 later in the third when they scored the next four points to tie it at 69-all. But Houston ended the quarter with a 5-2 run, capped by a 3 from Smith, to take a 74-71 lead into the final quarter.

