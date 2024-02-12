Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak steps down, will serve in advisory role in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets will begin a search for a new president of basketball operations after longtime NBA executive Mitch Kupchak stepped down on Monday.

Kupchak, who has served as the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager since 2018, will transition into an advisory role once the new hire joins the organization.

“Mitch’s success as an NBA executive speaks for itself and we thank Mitch for all his work during his six years leading our basketball operations,” Hornets co-chairmen Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin said in a joint statement. “His professionalism, integrity and commitment have been a major benefit to our franchise. We have built a strong relationship with Mitch during our time as owners. We are thrilled that he will remain with the franchise in an advisory capacity as his experience and knowledge of the NBA will be a valuable resource for our team as we move forward.”

Kupchak’s contact was set to expire after the season.

“We will take a deliberate approach to the hiring process and will focus on making the best decision for the organization’s long-term future,” the co-owners said.

Kupchak was a 10-time NBA champion as a player and executive with the Los Angeles LAkers but couldn’t find that success in Charlotte.

The Hornets haven’t been to the playoffs since Kucphak’s arrival. They’re just 11-41 this season and headed toward an eighth straight season without a spot in the postseason.

Kupchak spent 17 years as the Lakers’ lead basketball executive (2000-2017) where he won four NBA titles and six Western Conference championships. He played 10 seasons in the NBA with the Washington Bullets and Lakers.

Kupchak was originally hired by Michael Jordan, who sold the team to Schnall and Plotkin last year.

“After signing my extension two years ago, the plan has always been for me to move to an advisory role after this season when my contract ends in June,” Kupchak said. “Now feels like the appropriate time to begin the search for the next leader of our basketball operations. I want to thank Michael Jordan for hiring me and bringing me to Charlotte. I’d like to thank Rick and Gabe for their support since becoming majority owners, and I appreciate the relationship that we have developed.”

Kupchak completed three major trades before the deadline with the team, dealing P.J. Washington, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward as it looks toward rebuilding with a younger roster.

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer