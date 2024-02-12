Phoenix takes home win streak into matchup with Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (30-22, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (31-22, fifth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Sacramento aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Suns are 5-8 in division play. Phoenix is 15-14 against opponents over .500.

The Kings are 6-5 against Pacific Division teams. Sacramento has a 15-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Suns score 117.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 118.1 the Kings give up. The Kings are shooting 48.3% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 46.7% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Suns defeated the Kings 119-117 in their last matchup on Jan. 17. Grayson Allen led the Suns with 29 points, and De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is shooting 50.2% and averaging 28.0 points for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 22.6 points, 4.7 assists and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 123.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 119.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee).

Kings: Chris Duarte: out (ankle), Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press