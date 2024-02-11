Oklahoma City takes home win streak into matchup with Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (30-21, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (35-17, fourth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -3.5; over/under is 240

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Sacramento looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Thunder are 21-13 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 6.5.

The Kings are 19-13 against conference opponents. Sacramento ranks second in the Western Conference with 28.8 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 8.2.

The Thunder score 120.6 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 117.9 the Kings give up. The Kings score 5.0 more points per game (118.7) than the Thunder give up to opponents (113.7).

The teams play for the third time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 128-123 on Dec. 15, with De’Aaron Fox scoring 41 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Sabonis is averaging 19.8 points, 13.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 22.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 120.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Gordon Hayward: out (calf).

Kings: Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press