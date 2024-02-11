Golden State puts road win streak on the line against Utah

Golden State Warriors (25-25, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (26-27, 11th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Warriors take on Utah.

The Jazz have gone 13-19 against Western Conference teams. Utah is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Warriors are 13-19 in Western Conference play. Golden State is 7-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Jazz’s 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Warriors give up. The Warriors are shooting 47.4% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 48.1% the Jazz’s opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Klay Thompson is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 33.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 121.0 points, 48.0 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.6 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 126.5 points, 49.0 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Brice Sensabaugh: day to day (hip).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Chris Paul: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press