Schroder has strong Nets debut, Brooklyn routs Spurs to spoil Wembanyama’s return to draft home

NEW YORK (AP) — Dennis Schroder had 15 points and 12 assists in a strong Nets debut, Cam Thomas scored 25 points and Brooklyn beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-103 on Saturday night, spoiling Victor Wembanyama’s return to the arena where he was the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Nic Claxton added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Wembanyama scored 21 points, but the 7-foot-3 Frenchman grabbed just four rebounds after managing only one in a loss at Orlando in his last game.

It was his first appearance at Barclays Center since the Spurs took the him with the top pick in June. He has gone on to lead first-year players in scoring (20.3), rebounds (10.1) and steals (1.2) coming into the game, and all NBA players in blocks (3.1), but he’ll have to settle for individual success this season.

The Spurs have dropped seven straight and are 10-43, last in the Western Conference.

The Nets acquired Schroder on Thursday from Toronto for Spencer Dinwiddie, who was waived and plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no contract could be signed until Dinwiddie cleared waivers and became a free agent.

Schroder had the most assists by a Nets player in his debut since James Harden had 14 on Jan. 16, 2021, against Orlando. He also had fans chanting his name after his angry reaction to getting hit in the face by Wembanyama’s elbow while defending him in the fourth quarter.

Dinwiddie was the Nets’ starting point guard, but Schroder came off the bench, with Ben Simmons remaining in the starting lineup. Simmons finished with 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

Keldon Johnson scored 19 points for the Spurs, who fell to 0-3 on a nine-game trip that bridges the All-Star break.

Wembanyama made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to cut Brooklyn’s lead to 69-63 with 8 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter, but the Nets quickly regained control. Thomas made a 3-pointer to start a 10-2 burst that provided a 14-point lead and he scored 12 points in the period before the Nets ended it spectacularly, with Schroder lobbing an inbounds pass with 0.4 seconds remaining from one sideline to the opposite side of the rim for Claxton to slam down at the buzzer and make it 93-75.

The Nets led 33-30 after one quarter and then dominated the second, limiting the Spurs to 18 points on 30% shooting to take a 60-48 lead to the break.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit Toronto on Monday.

Nets: Host Boston on Tuesday.

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer