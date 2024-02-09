Denver plays Sacramento on 3-game win streak

Denver Nuggets (36-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (29-21, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -1; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Sacramento.

The Kings are 18-13 in Western Conference games. Sacramento ranks third in the Western Conference with 28.7 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 8.1.

The Nuggets are 20-11 against Western Conference opponents. Denver scores 114.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Kings average 14.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 11.3 per game the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets are shooting 49.4% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 48.8% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 3 the Kings won 123-117 led by 26 points from De’Aaron Fox, while Nikola Jokic scored 36 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Monk is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Kings. Fox is averaging 23.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16 points and seven rebounds for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 26.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 119.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 108.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press