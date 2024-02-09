New Orleans plays Los Angeles on 4-game win streak

New Orleans Pelicans (30-21, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (27-26, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -1; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Los Angeles.

The Lakers have gone 18-17 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles has a 15-19 record against opponents over .500.

The Pelicans are 21-17 in conference games. New Orleans ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

The Lakers average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans give up (13.4). The Pelicans are shooting 48.8% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 47.2% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 1 the Pelicans won 129-109 led by 26 points from Brandon Ingram, while LeBron James scored 34 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is shooting 55.3% and averaging 24.8 points for the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ingram is averaging 21.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 123.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 118.5 points, 45.7 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Pelicans: Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (calf), Naji Marshall: day to day (back), Zion Williamson: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press