Stephen Curry scores 29 of 42 points in 1st half, hits 11 3s to help Warriors beat Pacers, 131-109

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry made his first seven 3-pointers and scored 29 of his 42 points in the first half in the Golden State Warriors’ 131-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

A night after scoring just nine points at Philadelphia, Curry as 15 of 22 from the field, had a season-high 11 3s on 16 attempts and had his fifth 40-point game of the season. The Warriors have won three straight and went 4-1 on a five-game trip.

Pascal Siakam had 16 points and eight rebounds for Indiana. Myles Turner added 15 points and seven rebounds, while All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton struggled offensively, scoring five points in 26 minutes. He did have 11 assists.

Curry reverted to his old self following an off-night in Philadelphia and helped Golden State snap a three-game losing streak in the series. The Warriors hadn’t beaten the Pacers since December 2021.

But Curry put a quick stop to that by going 10 of 11 from the field while missing just one 3-pointer in the first half as the Warriors built a 70-58 halftime lead.

Curry cooled off in the second half, though his teammates did not. The Warriors pulled out to a 95-76 lead after three, and the Pacers never recovered on a night the NBA’s highest scoring team fell 15.4 points below its average.

Jonathan Kuminga added 18 points for Golden State.

Nobody had a stranger 24 hours than guard Cory Joseph, who flew with the Warriors to Indiana on Wednesday night, was dealt to the Pacers as Thursday’s trade deadline approached and wound up jobless when the Pacers waived him.

It was Indiana’s second deal of the day. The Pacers also sent starting swingman Buddy Hield to Philadelphia and acquired swingman Doug McDermott from San Antonio in a three-team deal.

