Indiana faces Golden State in non-conference matchup

Golden State Warriors (23-25, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (29-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -6; over/under is 250.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana and Golden State meet in non-conference action.

The Pacers have gone 17-10 at home. Indiana is 15-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warriors are 10-12 in road games. Golden State has a 10-19 record against opponents above .500.

The Pacers make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (47.1%). The Warriors’ 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (50.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 22.5 points and 11.7 assists for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Stephen Curry is averaging 27.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 120.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 124.6 points, 47.5 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (hamstring), Jalen Smith: day to day (back), Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (illness).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Chris Paul: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press