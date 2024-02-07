Los Angeles plays Denver, aims for 4th straight win

Denver Nuggets (35-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (27-25, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Denver.

The Lakers are 18-16 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is 8-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nuggets are 19-11 against conference opponents. Denver ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 33.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.2.

The 116.2 points per game the Lakers average are 5.6 more points than the Nuggets allow (110.6). The Nuggets are shooting 49.4% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 47.2% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Lakers 119-107 in their last meeting on Oct. 24. Jokic led the Nuggets with 29 points, and LeBron James led the Lakers with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 23 points and 6.8 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 124.0 points, 42.5 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 109.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press