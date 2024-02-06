Detroit takes on Sacramento, looks to halt 3-game slide

Detroit Pistons (6-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (29-20, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against Sacramento.

The Kings are 14-8 on their home court. Sacramento is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pistons are 2-20 on the road. Detroit gives up 122.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

The Kings score 118.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 122.3 the Pistons allow. The Pistons average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Kings give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 10 the Kings won 131-110 led by 37 points from Domantas Sabonis, while Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is shooting 61.9% and averaging 19.7 points for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 22.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Pistons. Bogdanovic is averaging 18.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 118.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 117.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: day to day (ankle).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press