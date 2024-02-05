Charlotte plays Los Angeles on home slide

Los Angeles Lakers (26-25, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-38, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -10.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte is looking to end its six-game home slide with a win against Los Angeles.

The Hornets are 5-19 in home games. Charlotte is 6-1 in one-possession games.

The Lakers are 9-17 on the road. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference scoring 17.6 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 5.6.

The Hornets score 108.3 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 117.1 the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Hornets give up.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Hornets 133-112 in their last matchup on Dec. 29. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 26 points, and Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is averaging 20.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 108.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 124.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (hip), Cody Martin: out (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (calf), Mark Williams: out (back).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press