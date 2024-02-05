Atlanta puts home win streak on the line against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (33-15, third in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (22-27, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -3; over/under is 244

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Hawks take on Los Angeles.

The Hawks are 12-13 in home games. Atlanta has a 7-2 record in one-possession games.

The Clippers are 14-11 on the road. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 43.4 rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 9.6.

The Hawks average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Clippers give up. The Hawks average 118.1 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 123.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Paul George is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 120.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.3 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 119.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Clint Capela: out (adductor), Saddiq Bey: day to day (ankle), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (rest).

Clippers: Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press