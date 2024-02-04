Franz Wagner dominates second half as Magic pulls away to beat Pistons 111-99

Franz Wagner dominates second half as Magic pulls away to beat Pistons 111-99 View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 27 of his 38 points in the second half as the Orlando Magic defeated the Detroit Pistons 111-99 for their third straight win on Sunday.

Paolo Banchero added 20 points for Orlando. The Magic got 58 points from three players who are very familiar to the Little Caesars Arena fans. Franz Wagner attended the University of Michigan, as did his brother Moritz Wagner who scored 10 points. Gary Harris, who went to Michigan State, also scored 10.

Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey each scored 18 for Detroit (6-43).

The game was tied at 78 early in the fourth when the local players took over for the Magic. Franz Wagner and Harris combined for 15 points in the next five minutes and Moritz Wagner added two more.

Franz Wagner’s 3-pointer made it 98-90 with 6:44 to play, and he shushed the crowd as Pistons coach Monty Williams called a timeout. He hit his first 10 shots of the second half, including three 3-pointers.

Detroit’s offense came up empty on four straight possessions, needing Jalen Duren’s put-back to stay within 103-97 with 3:07 to play.

Franz Wagner’s lay-up off a turnover put the Magic up eight, and Cunningham missed both free throws at the other end.

The Magic led 50-47 at the half, and Franz Wagner’s 11 third-quarter points helped them expand the margin to as many as 12 midway through the third.

Ausar Thompson had nine points in the final eight minutes of the quarter, leaving Detroit down 78-75 at the end of the third quarter. Alec Burks’ three-point play tied it on the first possession of the fourth.

UP NEXT

Magic: At the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Pistons: At the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press