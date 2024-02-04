Golden State takes on Brooklyn after Curry’s 60-point game

Golden State Warriors (21-25, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (20-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Brooklyn Nets after Stephen Curry scored 60 points in the Warriors’ 141-134 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nets have gone 12-13 at home. Brooklyn is 3-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warriors are 8-12 in road games. Golden State ranks second in the NBA averaging 15.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.5% from deep. Curry leads the team averaging 4.9 makes while shooting 41.1% from 3-point range.

The Nets’ 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Nets give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won 124-120 in the last matchup on Dec. 17. Curry led the Warriors with 37 points, and Cameron Thomas led the Nets with 41 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is averaging 21.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Nets. Thomas is averaging 25 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

Curry is averaging 28.1 points and five assists for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 23.3 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 125.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.7 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Day’Ron Sharpe: out (knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (foot), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Chris Paul: out (hand), Moses Moody: out (calf), Dario Saric: day to day (illness), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press