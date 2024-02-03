Atlanta takes on Golden State, seeks 4th straight victory

Golden State Warriors (21-24, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (21-27, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 247.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Golden State.

The Hawks have gone 11-13 at home. Atlanta is the league leader with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.8.

The Warriors have gone 8-11 away from home. Golden State has an 8-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks score 120.8 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 118.4 the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 118.6 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 123.2 the Hawks give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 134-112 in the last matchup on Jan. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Capela is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Stephen Curry is averaging 27.4 points and five assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 117.4 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 123.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), De’Andre Hunter: out (injury management), Vit Krejci: out (shoulder), Saddiq Bey: day to day (ankle).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Chris Paul: out (hand), Moses Moody: out (calf), Dario Saric: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press