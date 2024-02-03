DeRozan and Chicago take on Sacramento in non-conference play

Sacramento Kings (28-19, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays Chicago for a non-conference matchup.

The Bulls have gone 14-11 in home games. Chicago allows 112.4 points and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Kings are 14-11 in road games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulls score 111.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 117.5 the Kings allow. The Kings score 6.0 more points per game (118.4) than the Bulls give up (112.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Coby White is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.0 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 27.1 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 115.8 points, 42.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 119.1 points, 42.7 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Torrey Craig: day to day (foot), Dalen Terry: day to day (ankle), Zach LaVine: out (ankle), Patrick Williams: out (foot), Coby White: day to day (ankle), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press