Adebayo and Miami take on the Clippers in non-conference play

Los Angeles Clippers (32-15, third in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat take on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in a non-conference matchup.

The Heat are 13-11 on their home court. Miami has a 13-14 record against teams over .500.

The Clippers are 13-11 on the road. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 3.3.

The Heat are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers are shooting 49.6% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 47.5% the Heat’s opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Heat 121-104 in their last meeting on Jan. 2. Leonard led the Clippers with 24 points, and Adebayo led the Heat with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo is scoring 20.5 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 60.8% over the past 10 games for Miami.

Leonard is averaging 24.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 103.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 122.4 points, 43.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Duncan Robinson: out (concussion), Dru Smith: out for season (knee).

Clippers: Ivica Zubac: out (calf), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press