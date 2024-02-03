Kuminga scores 29 as the Warriors deal the Grizzlies their 4th straight loss, 121-101

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 121-101 on Friday night.

Stephen Curry had 20 points, six assists and six rebounds, and Klay Thompson added 14 points for the Warriors, who won their second straight. Kuminga was 11 for 15 from the field, with a 3-pointer, and surpassed 20 points for the eighth straight game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 27 points. Jacob Gilyard scored a career-best 16 points and Vince Williams Jr. added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists as Memphis lost its fourth straight.

The Warriors stretched their lead to double digits late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.

The Grizzlies whittled their deficit on a couple of occasions in the fourth, but didn’t have the offensive firepower to sustain a run. The Warriors built their lead back to 15 points on consecutive 3-pointers by Kuminga and Curry.

Curry hit another 3-pointer with 2:22 left to all but seal the win.

Neither team had played particularly well lately. The Warriors had lost four of six entering the game, including a 119-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Memphis, which has dealt with injuries to key players all season, came in on a skid. While the Grizzlies’ three losses were by single digits, they have had trouble closing games with makeshift lineups.

Kuminga hit all six of his shots in the second quarter, scoring 15 points and helping the Warriors shoot 60%. Golden State outscored Memphis 33-24 in the period for a 57-47 lead at the half.

Meanwhile, Memphis was struggling from the field in the half, connecting on 35% overall and committing eight turnovers.

Memphis finished the game shooting 40% and was 14 for 46 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT:

Warriors: Continue a five-game trip at Atlanta on Saturday.

Grizzlies: At the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press